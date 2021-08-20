Biden says US committed to evacuating all Afghans who assisted war effort

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the country is committed to evacuating all Afghans who assisted war effort, AP reported today.

The US President, however, said he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan. Biden said on Friday a large evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan is a risky operation and he cannot guarantee the final outcome, Reuters reported.

He, in remarks in the White House East Room, said the United States is in close contact with the Taliban to gain access to the Kabul airport for US-aligned Afghan citizens, the report said.

AP reported that Biden sticks with Trump decision to lift US wolf protections, but officials have worries over states aggressive hunting.

-With agency inputs