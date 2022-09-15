    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Biden says tentative railway labour agreement reached, averting strike

    Biden says tentative railway labour agreement reached, averting strike

    Biden says tentative railway labour agreement reached, averting strike
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Biden said that the tentative deal will keep the critical rail system working and avoid disruption of the economy. "The agreement is an important win for our economy and the American people," he added.

    President Joe Biden on Thursday said  thata tentative railway labour agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
    He said the tentative deal will keep the critical rail system working and avoid disruption of the economy. "The agreement is an important win for our economy and the American people," Biden said in a statement.
    "It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years," he added.
    Biden said the rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned.
    He called the agreement a victory for railway companies and said they would be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.
    Also read:
    US railroad workers prepare for strike after rejecting tentative agreement
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    railwayThe United States (US)US Presdient Joe Biden

    Previous Article

    Russian President Vladimir Putin survives assassination attempt: Report

    Next Article

    SCO Summit: India, Pakistan, Russia and China to join key meet | What to expect

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng