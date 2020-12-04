World Biden pledges to publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine and retain Anthony Fauci Updated : December 04, 2020 08:53 AM IST Trump at times has criticized Anthony Fauci’s insistence on aggressive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now claimed 273,000 US lives. Nearly 200,000 new US cases were reported on Wednesday, with hospitalizations approaching 100,000 patients. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.