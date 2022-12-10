While 47 percent of those who do not want President Biden to run again cite age as a reason, only 8 percent chose the same reason in Trump’s case.

A majority of Americans don’t want either US President Joe Biden or former President Donald J Trump to stand for the 2024 US Presidential Election, a survey by CNBC has found. While 61 percent of respondents to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey think that Trump should not run for president, 70 percent said that President Biden should not return. Only 30 percent and 19 percent of respondents support another run from the two candidates.

If both the candidates contest during the next election, it would be the oldest Presidential election by far. President Biden will be around 82 years old while Trump will be 78 years old at the time of the next election. President Biden is already the oldest serving US President and Trump is the second oldest President in the country’s history. While Trump has already announced that he will be standing for elections in 2024, President Biden is yet to announce his candidacy.

While 47 percent of those who do not want President Biden to run again cite age as a reason, only 8 percent chose the same reason in Trump’s case. A significant part of the opposition against the two candidates comes from within the ranks of their own parties. As many as 37 percent of the Republicans don’t want Trump to be on the ballot. Opposition against the highly polarising man is higher among Independent and Democrats respondents with 61 and 88 percent of the respondents against Trump running again.

The situation isn’t much better for President Biden, with 57 percent of the Democrats saying he shouldn’t stand for office in 2024, with 66 percent of independents and 86 percent of the Republicans agreeing against his candidacy.

But despite the opposition, if the two men choose to stand then pollsters believe that they will easily win their party primaries and become the leading presidential candidates for their respective parties.