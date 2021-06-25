Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

    Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    United States President Joe Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday to discuss Washington's support for Afghanistan as the last US troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

    Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages
    Tags
    Next Article

    China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50
    NTPC116.05 -1.95
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05
    NTPC116.05 -2.00
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05 -2.28
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50 -1.67
    NTPC116.05 -1.95 -1.65
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00 -1.52
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05 -2.28
    NTPC116.05 -2.00 -1.69
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75 -1.64
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15 -1.41
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65 -1.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.58400.08700.10
    Pound-Rupee103.1250-0.1480-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00100.15
    View More