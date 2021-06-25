Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
United States President Joe Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday to discuss Washington's support for Afghanistan as the last US troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|-2.28
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|-1.67
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|-1.65
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|-1.52
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5840
|0.0870
|0.10
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1250
|-0.1480
|-0.14
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|0.0010
|0.15