Biden lets Trump era H-1B visa bans expire; Indian IT professionals to benefit Updated : April 01, 2021 09:32 AM IST Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas to continue after March 31. No new proclamation was issued by Biden till Wednesday midnight, resulting in the automatic end to the ban on issuing of fresh H-1B visas. Published : April 01, 2021 09:25 AM IST