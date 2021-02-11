World Biden announces sanctions against military leaders of Myanmar Updated : February 11, 2021 07:49 AM IST he United States will take note of those who stand with the people of Burma at this moment of crisis, said Ned Price Last week, the United States helped bring together the UN Security Council, which issued a strong statement in support of Burmese democracy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply