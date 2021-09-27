Bezos', Musk’s space expeditions fail to impress Bill Gates, says 'a lot to do on Earth'

Billionaires Jeff Bezos' and Elon Musk’s recent space explorations have failed to impress Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates who believes there is a lot more to do on planet Earth than colonising the final frontier.

“Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth,” Gates said on a late-night talk show with host James Corden. Asked about his thoughts on billionaires investing in space travel, Gates said he focussed more on eradicating diseases that plagued the Earth.

“I’ve become obsessed with malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases. I probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases,” Gates said, which Corden termed as the “classiest burn”.

Tonight on our special #ClimateNight episode, Bill Gates shares a very good reason for why you haven’t seen him in a rocket ship 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7C8cKarJl0 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 23, 2021

Gates was on the show to talk about his efforts towards climate change and making Earth more sustainable.

On climate crisis, Gates said, “We’re going to have to act together and we’re going to have to innovate at a very rapid pace. This will be the hardest thing humanity has ever done,”

This is not the first time that the Microsoft co-founder has taken a dig at Musk. In February, Gates said during an interview that while Musk made contributions to climate change, his solutions were not “real” and much more needed to be done to make a bigger climate change impact.

For years, the world’s two richest men – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – have passionately pursued their space ambitions. Bezos owns Blue Origin, while Musk founded SpaceX in early 2000s.

On September 15, SpaceX successfully conducted a mission called Inspiration4, which sent four amateur astronauts into the Earth’s orbit for three days. Before Inspiration4, Jeff Bezos had gone to space on the New Shepard vehicle on July 20. Another billionaire Sir Richard Branson also flew to space aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11.

Musk and Bezos have acknowledged criticism of their space ambitions. After his first maiden flight to space, the Amazon chief had said, “We have to do both. We have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those and we also need to look to the future, we've always done that as a species and as a civilisation."

Similarly, Musk said in a documentary, “I think we should spend the vast majority of our resources solving problems on Earth. Like 99 percent plus of our economy should be dedicated to solving problems on Earth," he had said. “But I think maybe something like 1 percent, or less than 1 percent, could be applied to extending life beyond Earth."