Berlin to permit everyone to go swimming topless at public pools

According to the new bathing rules, everyone is permitted to swim without covering their torsos. The new rules come after a woman lodged a discrimination complaint for not being allowed to go topless in a swimming pool in Berlin.
Women in Berlin, like men, will soon be permitted to go topless at the public swimming pools in the city, the state government said.
According to the new bathing rules, everyone is permitted to swim without covering their torsos. The new rules come after a woman lodged a discrimination complaint for not being allowed to go topless in a swimming pool in the capital of Germany.
The woman, whose identity was not revealed, had turned to the senate's ombudsperson's office for equal treatment to demand that women, like men, can swim topless, the Berlin senate for justice, diversity and anti-discrimination said in a written statement.
Reacting to the complaint, the the ombudsman's involvement in the case, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which runs the city's public pools, decided to change its clothing rules, the statement said.
“The ombudsperson’s office very much welcomes the decision of the Baederbetriebe, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff at the Baederbetriebe," said Doris Liebscher, the head of the ombudsperson's office.
In the past, women who bared decided to swim topless at Berlin pools were asked to cover themselves or to leave the pool, and were sometimes banned from returning.
“Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that no more expulsions or house bans are issued,” Liebscher said.
It is not immediately clear when exactly the new bathing rules would be applied.
With inputs from AP
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 4:22 PM IST
