Bennington Battle Day: All you need to know

August 16 is a special day in the US state of Vermont. It is being observed as the Bennington Battle Day every year since 1777. The day is of importance in Vermont, even though it is not one of the original 13 colonies that rebelled against Britain to form the United States of America.

History

While Vermont was not one of the British colonies on the Eastern Seaboard of North America, the area was ceded from France to Britain after the French and Indian War. Though other colonies laid claim to the land, the towns that cropped up in the region were from the grant of land titles from the state of New Hampshire. As a result of its contentious beginnings, settlers in Vermont established an informal militia known as the Green Mountain Boys.

After the United States declared independence in 1776, Vermont declared itself independent in early 1777 as the Vermont Republic. At this point, the civil war had not been proceeding well for the newly formed nations with the British having suffered no major defeat and the country bringing in European mercenaries to aid in the war effort.

British General John Burgoyne sent German Lt. Colonel Friedrich Baum with 800 dismounted Brunswick dragoons, Canadians, Loyalists and Native American allies. The plan was for Lt. Colonel Baum to raid the town of Bennington, Vermont. Lt. Colonel Baum was additionally supported by men from Lt. Colonel Heinrich von Breymann. The British forces imagined the town to be lightly defended while also being a good source of horses, draft animals, provisions and supplies.

American General John Stark led a rebel force of 2,000 men, primarily New Hampshire and Massachusetts militiamen, reinforced by Vermont militiamen led by Colonel Seth Warner and many of the Green Mountain Boys. The battle was a major victory for the Americans, resulting in the losses of nearly 1,000 men to the British and the death of Lt. Colonel Baum at the cost of less than 100 American losses.

The battle was the first major victory for the American forces and led to another subsequent major defeat for the British at the Battle of Saratoga. The battles changed the course of the war with the French being more willing to support the Americans and the Native Tribes not willing to support the British.