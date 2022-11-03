By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Netanyahu-led coalition of parties is likely to win 65 seats, a comfortable margin over the 61 needed for a majority.

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is all set for a return to power with a resounding mandate that many had not expected. With around 90 percent of the votes counted already, Netanyahu’s Likud seems to be on track to win 32 seats in the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset. The Netanyahu-led coalition of parties is likely to win 65 seats, a comfortable margin over the 61 needed for a majority. 93.6 percent of the casted ballots had been counted by 10:30 a.m (local time). While exit polls had predicted a 61-62 seat performance for Netanyahu’s coalition, the partial results highlight an even more impressive win.

The resounding mandate highlights the fact that despite his many controversies, including a litany of corruption and graft charges, Netanyahu remains the most popular politician in Israel. After Netanyahu was placed under investigation in 2016, the country has seen a total of five elections in a period of four years. Despite the numerous questions and ideologies that divide the many parties of the Knesset, the main question came down to whether they wanted Netanyahu to come back to power or not.

Two stalemates and one failed coalition later, the only stable government seemed to emerge from Yair Lapid’s grand coalition, which seemed determined to keep Netanyahu away from power. But the fragile coalition collapsed in less than a year after the faults between the allies proved too great for smooth governance. Lapid’s Yesh Atid party is predicted to win around 24-25 seats.

Now, after years of political instability, the people of Israel have chosen Netanyahu for an unprecedented third stint after already having governed the country for over 15 years. But a crucial factor in Netanyahu’s return has been the support of his far-right allies including the zealous Itamar Ben-Gvir, who for years was thought to be too extreme in his ideology to establish himself as a mainstream politician. But the recent victory shows that Ben-Gvir is just as much of a winner, driving thousands of voters to choose the Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit that he stands for.

Under Israeli law, the official election results need to be given to the President by November 9 who then has to choose a candidate to successfully form a government.