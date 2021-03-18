Benefits outweigh the risks of AstraZeneca COVID shot as review continues: WHO Updated : March 18, 2021 08:01 AM IST At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue. More than a dozen European countries have suspended the use of the vaccine this week amid concerns. Published : March 18, 2021 07:54 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply