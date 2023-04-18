Beijing hospital fire leaves 21 dead, over 70 evacuated

Following the incident, a total of 71 individuals were evacuated and transported to other medical facilities for further treatment and care.

A fire that erupted in the eastern wing of a hospital's inpatient department in Beijing, China, resulted in the loss of twenty-one lives, according to a report from the Beijing Daily on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:57 PM local time (or 04:57 GMT), a fire broke out in Beijing's Changfeng Hospital, prompting an emergency response team to quickly arrive on the scene. The fire was finally extinguished at around 13:33 PM after the team worked to bring the situation under control, as reported by the Beijing Daily.

Following the incident, a total of 71 individuals were evacuated and transported to other medical facilities for further treatment and care.

Unfortunately, as of 6 PM local time (or 10:00 GMT), 21 of those individuals had passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital, as reported by the agency.

”It’s tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off,” said a Weibo netizen.

Although hospitals fires are uncommon in China, the cause of the blaze that occurred at Changfeng Hospital is still under investigation.

With inputs from Reuters