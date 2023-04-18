English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsBeijing hospital fire leaves 21 dead, over 70 evacuated

Beijing hospital fire leaves 21 dead, over 70 evacuated

Beijing hospital fire leaves 21 dead, over 70 evacuated
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Apr 18, 2023 9:13:01 PM IST (Published)

Following the incident, a total of 71 individuals were evacuated and transported to other medical facilities for further treatment and care.

A fire that erupted in the eastern wing of a hospital's inpatient department in Beijing, China, resulted in the loss of twenty-one lives, according to a report from the Beijing Daily on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


At approximately 12:57 PM local time (or 04:57 GMT), a fire broke out in Beijing's Changfeng Hospital, prompting an emergency response team to quickly arrive on the scene. The fire was finally extinguished at around 13:33 PM after the team worked to bring the situation under control, as reported by the Beijing Daily.
Following the incident, a total of 71 individuals were evacuated and transported to other medical facilities for further treatment and care.
Unfortunately, as of 6 PM local time (or 10:00 GMT), 21 of those individuals had passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital, as reported by the agency.
”It’s tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off,” said a Weibo netizen.
Although hospitals fires are uncommon in China, the cause of the blaze that occurred at Changfeng Hospital is still under investigation.
With inputs from Reuters
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BeijingFire

Next Article

India to appeal against WTO import duty ruling on electronic products, government says no immediate impact of order

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X