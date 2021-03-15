Beijing choked in duststorm amid heavy northwest winds Updated : March 15, 2021 10:06 AM IST The World Health Organization recommends average daily PM 10 concentrations of no more than 50 micrograms. China has been trying to reforest and restore the ecology of the region in order to limit how much sand is blown into the capital Published : March 15, 2021 09:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply