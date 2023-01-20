Here's what UK PM Rishi Sunak said in support of PM Modi on Gujarat riots

The two-part documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was dropped earlier this week on BBC.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stepped up to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the release of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots. When asked by opposition Labour Party MP Imran Hussain, who is of Pakistani-origin, whether he agreed with the documentary's claim that "Modi was directly responsible", PM Sunak said he did not agree with the characterisation of India's current prime minister.

"The UK government's position on that is clear and long standing, and it has not changed. Of course, we do not tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure that I agree at all with the characterisation that the hon. gentleman has put forward," the British PM said.

The two-part documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' was dropped earlier this week on BBC. The documentary looks at the role PM Modi played during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The second part of the documentary is expected to release on January 24 and will "look at the troubled relationship between Indian PM Narendra Modi's government and India's Muslim minority following his re-election in 2019."

The Indian government has slammed the documentary and called it a "propaganda". The docuseries has been taken off YouTube. "Let me just make it very clear that we think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, is blatantly visible," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

PM Modi and 63 others were cleared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations around the riots. The SIT report cited "no prosecutable evidence" against PM Modi, who had been the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the riots.

Last year in June, the Supreme Court upheld the SIT judgment and called the petition challenging it "devoid of merits" that was filed "obviously, for ulterior design".