Barbie fans can now stay at Malibu DreamHouse for free, bookings to open on Airbnb next month

Ahead of Margot Robbie's upcoming film ‘Barbie’, vacation rental company Airbnb is all set to host two one-night stays for Barbie fans at the newly renovated DreamHouse in California's Malibu. The film, which is set to hit the big screens on July 21 will feature Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively. The Barbie fans can book a stay at the Malibu DreamHouse. The bookings for the guests will start at 10 AM Pacific Time (10.30 PM IST) on Monday, July 17, on Airbnb.com.

The seafront property with panoramic views has been renovated by Ken to portray his interests and personal style, according to the announcement made by Airbnb on its website. Guests will be able to make bookings for two free one-night stays for up to two people each night on July 21 and 22, according to Airbnb.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer, and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed energy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!” read the statement on Airbnb's official website.

This short staycation will be free of charge, the statement added.

The newly renovated house with Barbie' s signature pink touch will have a beach view and be equipped with some of the most luxurious amenities, including fun activities, games, music, horse rides, and much more. The guests will get access to rollerblades for rides, allowing them to live Ken's adventurous life. Also, the lucky fans will get a chance to sleep in a tufted seashell bed covered in Ken's Western bedding.

Guests at DreamHouse will get a chance to don the awesome collection of Ken's wardrobe for the best beach look. Fellow guests can also challenge each other to a “beach off” that will come with a lot of sunbathing and relaxation by the pool. Guests will also be given the opportunity to take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards as a souvenir. Guests planning to stay at Malibu's DreamHouse will be responsible for their own travel arrangements to and from Malibu, according to Airbnb.

To celebrate the release of the Barbie film, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to empower girls.

“In celebration of Barbie hitting theatres on July 21 and to honour girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children. Save the Children provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in more than 100 countries to build girls’ confidence and help them excel in school, ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve success,” the statement added.