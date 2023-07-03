Barbie fans can now stay at Malibu DreamHouse for free, bookings to open on Airbnb next month

Guests will be able to make bookings for two free one-night stays for up to two people each night on July 21 and 22, according to Airbnb.

Ahead of Margot Robbie's upcoming film ‘Barbie’, vacation rental company Airbnb is all set to host two one-night stays for Barbie fans at the newly renovated DreamHouse in California's Malibu. The film, which is set to hit the big screens on July 21 will feature Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively. The Barbie fans can book a stay at the Malibu DreamHouse. The bookings for the guests will start at 10 AM Pacific Time (10.30 PM IST) on Monday, July 17, on Airbnb.com.

The seafront property with panoramic views has been renovated by Ken to portray his interests and personal style, according to the announcement made by Airbnb on its website. Guests will be able to make bookings for two free one-night stays for up to two people each night on July 21 and 22, according to Airbnb.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer, and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed energy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!” read the statement on Airbnb's official website.