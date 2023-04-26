Mattel worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society to ensure that the doll's shape, features, clothing, accessories, and packaging accurately represent individuals with Down Syndrome.

Global toy manufacturing company Mattel has announced the release of its newest addition to the Barbie Fashionistas line - a Barbie doll representing a person with Down Syndrome. This marks the first time that Mattel has introduced a Barbie with the genetic condition, which affects cognitive ability and causes distinctive facial characteristics, CNN reported.

The Barbie Fashionistas line has previously included dolls with prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and the skin condition vitiligo. For the newest Barbie Fashionista, Mattel worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society to ensure that the doll's shape, features, clothing, accessories, and packaging accurately represent individuals with Down Syndrome, the report added.

Mattel has announced the launch of a new Barbie doll designed to represent individuals with Down Syndrome. The doll has a unique physical appearance, featuring a shorter frame, longer torso, rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge, and slightly slanted almond-shaped eyes, according to the company.

ALSO READ |

In addition, the Barbie doll representing a person with Down Syndrome has a unique feature on its palms— a single line that is commonly found in individuals with the condition. Furthermore, the doll's outfit includes a pink ankle foot orthotic that matches her dress, and her sneakers have a zipper, which symbolises children with Down Syndrome who require orthotics for foot and ankle support.

Butterfly designs and yellow and blue, connected to raising awareness of Down syndrome, are featured on Barbie's puff-sleeved outfit. The doll also sports a pink pendant necklace with three upward-pointing chevrons, which stands for the three copies of the 21st chromosome, the genetic component responsible for the traits linked to Down Syndrome.

Mattel's Barbie brand has faced criticism in the past for giving girls a role model with unrealistic proportions and for its lack of diversity in skin tone and body shape. In recent years, the company has made efforts to be more inclusive and diverse, introducing dolls with different body types, skin tones, eye colours, and hairstyles.

ALSO READ | Singapore executes Indian-origin citizen for smuggling 1kg cannabis

Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, expressed her gratitude in conversation with CNN, for the new Barbie doll, stating that “this means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them.” She added, “It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, told CNN that the company's goal with the new doll is to “counter social stigma through play” and to encourage children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves.

The Barbie Fashionistas line seeks to combat the stigma associated with physical disabilities and provide children with more diverse portrayals of beauty.