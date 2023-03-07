7 people killed and more than 70 injured in explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh

The explosion occurred at a building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 70 people.
As many as seven people have been killed and more than 70 people have been injured in an explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, according to local media reports. The explosion occurred at a building in Dhaka.
After the blasts, several fire services emergency units were rushed to the spot. The injured persons were being moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The commercial building, where the blast occurred, is located in the Siddique Bazar in Dhaka and has several stores and offices, according to reports.
The explosion has been reported to have occurred at a store that sold sanitation materials on the building's ground floor, according to reports.
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
First Published: Mar 7, 2023 6:13 PM IST
