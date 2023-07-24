Bangladesh is facing a severe dengue outbreak, reporting the highest number of dengue-related hospitalisations in a single day, with 2,292 patients hospitalised and nine deaths recorded in a 24-hour period.

Bangladesh is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak, with the country reporting the highest number of related hospitalisations in a single day. According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, 2,292 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period leading up to Sunday morning, marking the highest daily hospitalisation rate for this year.

During the same period, nine more deaths were reported from dengue, bringing the total fatalities from the infection to 176, as reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to an Al Jazeera report , 31 of those 176 were children below the age of 14 that died due to the mosquito-borne disease. Wednesday was the deadliest with 19 people dying on dengue in Bangladesh.

Out of the new patients, 1,064 were admitted to hospitals in the capital city, Dhaka, while the remaining cases were recorded outside the city.

Currently, the number of active dengue cases being treated at hospitals stands at 7,175, with 4,149 of these patients receiving treatment in Dhaka, according to the Tribune.

So far this year, the DGHS has recorded a staggering 32,977 dengue cases, with 25,626 recoveries.

Last year, Bangladesh witnessed its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with a total of 62,423 dengue cases and 281 dengue-related deaths, along with 61,971 recoveries.

The situation has been particularly dire in the month of July, which alone recorded 109 deaths and 20,465 positive cases in the past 21 days, as per the DGHS and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reports.

Breaking down the data on a monthly basis for 2023, the DGHS reported that in January, there were 566 dengue patients with six fatalities. February saw 111 cases without any reported deaths, while March had 143 cases and two deaths. April recorded 50 cases with two deaths, May had 1,036 cases with two deaths, and June experienced 5,956 cases with 34 deaths.

Comparatively, last year was less severe in terms of the number of dengue-positive cases and death figures, with 268 fatalities and 62,382 cases recorded. However, in 2019, the country faced its highest number of dengue cases, reporting a staggering 101,354 cases with 179 deaths.

A physician and public health expert, however, told Al Jazeera that the dengue outbreak this year could have the "same impact on people as it did in 2019, if not more." They went on to urge the Bangladeshi government to declare a dengue epidemic in the nation.

Health experts have expressed concerns about the upcoming months of August and September, as these are considered to be more suitable for breeding Aedes mosquitoes, the carriers of the dengue virus. It is feared that these months may bring an even more severe phase of dengue infections.

Dengue and malaria cases have been on the rise in India, specifically in Delhi, as well due to rising water levels and flooding after heavy rains. A report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi dated July 15 found that 163 dengue cases and 54 malaria cases had been reported in six months, the highest for this period since 2018.

How do you get dengue?

Dengue is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito which is infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.

This mosquito usually bites during day hours and the infected person develops symptoms 3-14 days after the bite.

