CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News2 killed at Baltimore block party shooting, 28 wounded, including 3 critically hurt

2 killed at Baltimore block party shooting, 28 wounded, including 3 critically hurt

2 killed at Baltimore block party shooting, 28 wounded, including 3 critically hurt
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 7:40:52 AM IST (Published)

Baltimore shooting: Around half of those injured are children as the investigators seeked the public's help to track down the suspects.

Gunfire at a block party in Baltimore in Sunday killed two people and injured 28 others, US police said. Three of the injured persons are in a critical condition.

Around half of those injured are children as the investigators seeked the public's help to track down the suspects.
Authorities have not yet mentioned the motive for the gun violence that occurred around 12.35am local time on Sunday in a courtyard of grass and pavement between a pair of two-story rowhouse structures in South Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X