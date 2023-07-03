2 killed at Baltimore block party shooting, 28 wounded, including 3 critically hurt

Baltimore shooting: Around half of those injured are children as the investigators seeked the public's help to track down the suspects.

Gunfire at a block party in Baltimore in Sunday killed two people and injured 28 others, US police said. Three of the injured persons are in a critical condition.

Authorities have not yet mentioned the motive for the gun violence that occurred around 12.35am local time on Sunday in a courtyard of grass and pavement between a pair of two-story rowhouse structures in South Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community.