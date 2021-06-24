Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Plans for a new IMF "Resilience and Sustainability" fund that would expand its support to dozens more vulnerable countries gained key international backing on Thursday ahead of crucial meetings.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,172.95
|-32.40
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|Adani Ports
|710.30
|-8.40
|NTPC
|115.90
|-1.35
|Cipla
|948.00
|-9.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,172.80
|-32.30
|NTPC
|115.85
|-1.40
|Power Grid Corp
|230.05
|-2.15
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,259.35
|-40.40
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,192.65
|-88.15
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2375
|-0.0325
|-0.04
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6140
|0.2020
|0.23
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5950
|0.1030
|0.10
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6697
|0.0006
|0.08