Australia's ex-PM "grateful" to Indian investors, wants more tariff barriers to be removed

Expressing "respect and admiration" for the Adani Group and the Jindal Group for their investments, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott expressed hope that Australia's large reserves of Uranium and agricultural produce will further increase trade between both the nations.

Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has expressed gratitude towards Indian companies for making substantial investments in his country despite being subjected to enormous difficulties and hurdles.

Lauding Indian and Australian trade ministers for finalising the bilateral ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) by cutting through bureaucratic procrastination, he told CNBC TV18 that Australia wants to deepen its economic partnership with India in services and expressed keenness to export more wine, coal and agricultural products to India.

Stressing on the need to protect environment while not demonizing fossil fuels, he thanked the Adani Group for "providing jobs and prosperity to Australia and energy to India via export of coal from mines in Queensland."

On the allegations against the Adani Group, he said that the corporate regulators will surely do their job if there's any truth to the claims made.

Terming India and Australia as natural partners unlike China, he pointed out that Australia's education minister is trying to expedite the mutual recognition of Indian and Australian degrees even as both countries try to increase travel opportunities for their respective citizens.

Describing Australia as a country "big enough to be useful but not threatening", he said that he wants more tariffs to be eliminated on Australian exports, services and along with better people-to -people links on the Indian side.