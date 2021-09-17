Australia, UK, US announce security partnership; experts decode its impact on Indo-Pacific region

Under the deal, the US and UK will give Australia the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines. Unlike conventional submarines these submarines can stay submerged for a long time and don't need to refuel for 25 to 30 years.

A new security pact has been signed between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The alliance - known as AUKUS - is largely being seen as an effort to contain China's influence in the South China Sea.

However the alliance has caused backlash. China accused the three countries of harbouring a cold war mentality. Boris Johnson's party members have raised fears of provoking China into a war. But the real backlash came from France. The country's foreign minister has called the move "a stab in the back." France had signed a multi-billion-dollar submarine deal with Australia, which has now been abandoned.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, Michael Shoebridge, Director of Defence and National Security at ASPI said, "There has been enormous change in the regions strategic environment in just 5 years. Back in 2016 the Australian government did not see the need to deal with the sensitivity of nuclear submarines, let alone their complexity and expense. UK and US wouldn't have shared this technology back then. China's actions since that time under Xi Jinping have changed the environment fundamentally and made nuclear submarines a very sensible choice for Australia. It has brought about a much tighter security focus on the Indo-Pacific from the UK and we now see strengthening military deterrence of China as a result of this new trilateral which complements the Quad relationship."

Brahma Chellaney, Strategic Affairs Expert said, "The new trilateral alliance in some ways could strengthen the Quad relationship. Australia, UK and US are close allies, they have had a long standing strategic relationship, so that is the inner ring and the Quad can be described as the outer ring. The fact that the US and UK are going to transfer nuclear propulsion technology to Australia is a very significant move because attack submarines that are driven by nuclear propulsion are ideal to deal with China's increasing maritime expansionism. My only concern is that this deal in terms of Australia being able to acquire its first submarine is going to take more than a decade and in that period the situation in the pacific could radically change. I wish the Americans would offer Australia at least 1 or 2 readymade nuclear powered submarines and that would be from a strategic standpoint an important new dimension to help build nuclear stability and par equilibrium in the Indo-Pacific region."

