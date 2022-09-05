Australia to offer 160,000 visas this year: Check eligibility, other details here

By CNBC-TV18

Mini The Australian government has designed a special Migration Program for 2022-23. Here's the composition:

In a bid to help businesses and industries battling widespread staff shortages and reduce reliance on short-term workers, the Australian government has designed a special Migration Program for 2022-23.

Under the 2022-23 Migration Program, Australia will provide 160,000 places for visas with the following composition:

Skill:

This stream is designed to improve the productive capacity of the economy and fill skill shortages in the labour market, including those in regional Australia.

Family: This stream is predominantly made up of Partner visas, enabling Australians to reunite with family members outside the country and lead them to citizenship.

According to The Australia Today, Partner visas will be granted on a demand-driven basis from 2022-23 to facilitate family reunification which will cut pipeline and processing times for applicants.

For planning purposes, 40,500 Partner visas are estimated while 3,000 Child visas are estimated for 2022-23.

Special Eligibility: This covers visas for those in special circumstances such as permanent residents returning to Australia after a period overseas.

But, the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, can redistribute places between skill stream visa categories to respond to changing economic conditions as they occur.

Australia has been competing with other developed economies, like Canada and Germany, to lure more high-skilled immigrants, with the surge in demand exacerbated by an ageing population.

Canada, last month, said it was on track to exceed its goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people this year, more than double Australia's target, while Germany plans reforms to make itself more attractive to skilled workers.

But a blowout in visa processing times in Australia has left about a million prospective workers stuck in limbo, worsening the staff shortage crisis.

"We understand that when people wait and wait, the uncertainty can become unmanageable," Immigration Minister Andrew Giles told the summit. "This is not good enough, and reflects a visa system that has been in crisis."

In a bid to speed up visa processing, Giles said the government will spend A$36.1 million ($25 million) to beef up its staff capacity by 500 people for the next nine months.

"We are in a global competition for the world's best talent and the more barriers we remove from the system the more chance we will have of attracting the best people," said Innes Willox, chief executive of the Australian Industry Group.

(With inputs from Reuters)