Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House light up with Indian tricolour | Watch

By Sangam Singh

The last time the sails of the Opera House were lit in the tricolour was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence in August, 2022. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. Later on, he held a bilateral meeting with PM Albanese to further deepen relationship between the two quad nations.

Australia's iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House here were illuminated with the Indian tricolour as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic landmarks on Wednesday with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visit the Sydney Harbour and Opera House, in Australia. pic.twitter.com/tgToEmv2gf

