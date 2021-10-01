Australia recognises Covishield vaccine ahead of border opening

Australia has recognised Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the purpose of travel in the country. This comes ahead of the border opening of the country.

Country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said Covishield would be treated as part of the “recognised vaccines” in Australia. He further said that an 18-month ban on Australians travelling abroad will be lifted from next month, easing one of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions imposed globally.

Reopening the international border for citizens and permanent residents will be linked to the establishment of home quarantine in Australia's eight states and territories, Morrison said, meaning that some parts of the country will reopen sooner than others.

The first phase of the plan will focus on citizens and permanent residents being allowed to leave Australia , with further changes expected to permit foreign travellers to enter the country.

"It's time to give Australians their lives back. We've saved lives," Morrison said during a televised media conference. "We've saved livelihoods, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had in this country."

