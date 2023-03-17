Australian Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down | Here's what's happening

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi India said that India has taken up the issue with the Australian authorities.

The Honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane was forced to close down on Wednesday, March 17, due to safety concerns after Khalistan supporters organised an unauthorised gathering and blocked the entry of the office. The incident is the latest in a series of radical activities against the Indian community in Australia.

The consulate was located in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane and was forced to close down after Khalistan supporters blockaded the entry. Queensland Police stated it was an unauthorized gathering, but they were allowed to enter the consulate property and block anyone from entering it.

The incident comes days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Australia won’t tolerate any extreme actions like attacks on religious places.

India takes up the matter with Australia

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi India said that India has taken up the issue with the Australian authorities.

"Our teams are in touch and that's how we take this up quickly. I am not going to get into the composition or the level of the teams but they are in touch," he said.

He added that the issue was brought to the attention of the government and that Modi had already brought it up with Albanese.

"And we have been taking up on a regular basis whenever such incidents occur. Unfortunately, they have occurred a number of times," Bagchi said.

He also suggested that the work at the consulate was very briefly halted following the demonstrations on Wednesday.

"There is an honorary consulate there and not a Consulate General of India. I understand small number of protesters were there. For a little while there were some disruptions. But it is not closed," Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Bagchi, however, refused to comment on video footage available online of the protest and the Consulate, which have not been confirmed.

"The Honorary Consulate continues to function normally providing necessary services. I would not like to comment on footages particularly video footages which are not been confirmed," he said referring to some videos of the demonstration.

On the so-called referendum by the pro-Khalistani elements, Bagchi said India takes up with governments of countries from where reports of such activities emerge.

"As regards to the so called referendum, our views are very clear on this. I am not going to spell it again what we are going to tell them...we have flagged it to our counterparts not just in Australia but other parts as well wherever such efforts have been made," he added.

Local community reacts to Consulate closure

Parvinder Singh, a resident of regional Queensland, expressed his disappointment that he had to reschedule his appointment after having taken leave from work to get his young child's Overseas Citizen of Indian card issues sorted.

"These thugs should not be allowed to dictate how we live our life in Australia. “They are threatening us when we visit Gurughar (Gurudwara), and now these Khalistan supporters are entering into our daily life for worse," Singh said. "Queensland government and police need to deal with the full force of the law as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a few days back."

PM Albanese addressed a press conference in New Delhi on March 11, stating that Australia won’t tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place in religious buildings, and there is no place for such action against Hindu temples.

He further added, “And we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law. We’re a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity.”

Sarah L Gates, the Director of Hindu Human Rights based in Brisbane, said that slogans were raised against Hindus calling them supremacists with Khalistan Zindabad.

"Indian Consulate was forced to close today due to safety concerns after Sikhs for Justice targeted them with their propaganda," Gates said.

A few days back, the Honorary Consulate of India in Australia's Brisbane city was targeted by Khalistani supporters who raised the Khalistan flag at the office.

The incidents come following the vandalism of three Hindu temples in Australia by Khalistani supporters.

On January 23, the management of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Melbourne's Albert Park found the walls of the revered temple vandalized with graffiti "Hindustan Murdabad."

On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalized in a similar manner.

On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.

Similar incidents have also been reported in Canada with Hindu temples being vandalised with "anti-India" graffiti, leading to intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs.

With agency inputs.