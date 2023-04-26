Australia to host Quad leadership summit in Sydney on May 24

This will be the first time Australia will be hosting the meeting, which comes amid growing global concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

Australia is set to host the third in-person Quad Summit on May 24 in Sydney, as announced on Wednesday. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

This will be the first time Australia will be hosting the meeting, which comes amid growing global concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

"I’m pleased to announce that Australia will be hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time on May 24 in Sydney," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The leaders will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific, including critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness and other pressing issues.

US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Australia after attending the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to May 21, the White House announced on April 25.

"On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders/ Summit in Sydney, Australia...," the press release read.

The Quad was set up in 2017 by the US, Australia, India and Japan to develop a new strategy to keep critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific region free of any influence.

This will be the fourth Quad leaders' summit and the third held in person, with the most recent in-person meeting hosted by Japan's capital Tokyo last year.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that hosting the Quad partners in Sydney will be an opportunity for the country to help shape the region they all want to live in.

#WATCH | Sydney will be the host of the Quad Leaders' meeting in 2023. The hosting of this meeting at the Sydney Opera House will be a chance for us to work cooperatively with US, Japan and India, but also it will also be an opportunity to showcase this beautiful city and the…

