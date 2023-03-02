Australia ex-PM backs curb on Chinese investment in strategic minerals, criticises weaponising of trade

Supporting the recent decision by the Australian government to block Chinese investment in strategic mineral deposits, he said that: "We have learnt to our cost that the Chinese government sees trade as political as well as strategic. Indian and Australian governments don't dictate to their companies like the Chinese do."

Terming China as a strategic competitor to Australia as well as India, Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has welcomed Indian investment in his country's strategic minerals sector.

Pointing to India's need to access to strategic minerals for its electrification programs as well as decarbonise, Abbott told CNBC TV18 that Australia's huge reserves of Lithium, Cobalt and Nickel can act as an investment magnet for Indian companies.

Expressing optimism over India as an emerging democratic superpower and an existing close partnership between both the nations through Quad and the recent ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement), he said that his country is cautious about foreign investment in strategic minerals which is subjected to a national interest test.

Terming China as an institutionally less predictable partner than India, he said that India can look to substitute its northern neighbour with its vast size and big economy.

While describing the conduct of Indian companies as governed by "the rule of law, under a democratic parliament", he sounded that there is a "world of difference between investment by an Indian company and a Chinese company which is under the thumb of the communist party" as they try to "weaponise trade by switching it on and off as a tap".