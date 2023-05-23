Anthony Albanese says ‘PM Modi is the boss’, compares him with American singer Bruce Springsteen

In a first since assuming charge as a Prime Minister of India in 2014, PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his trip to Papua New Guinea.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is “the boss” as he gets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes just like American singer Bruce Springsteen.

“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” Anthony Albanese said as he witnessed the rousing welcome from the crowd for the Indian Prime Minister, who chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Modi, Modi’.

"An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at the community programme," Modi said at the event in Sydney attended by more than 21,000 people from across Australia.

PM Modi further thanked the members of the Indian diaspora for strengthening the people-to-people relationship between both nations.

In a gift to the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to open a new consulate in Brisbane to fulfil the long-pending demand by the diaspora. India currently has three consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

-With inputs from PTI