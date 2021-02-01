Politics Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders arrested, says party spokesman Updated : February 01, 2021 07:15 AM IST Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 landslide election win that followed decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy that turned her into an international icon. Myanmar's military had said on Saturday it would protect and abide by the constitution and act according to law after comments earlier in the week had raised fears of a coup. Her international standing was damaged after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled army operations into a refuge from Myanmar's western Rakhine state in 2017. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply