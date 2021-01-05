  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year's Day: UNICEF

Updated : January 05, 2021 09:53 AM IST

UNICEF said that an estimated 371,504 babies were born around the world on New Year’s Day.
Fiji in the Pacific was projected to have welcomed 2021’s first baby while the United States would welcome its last.
The year 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of UNICEF.
At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year's Day: UNICEF

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bitcoin may range between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore by end of 2021, says Sumit Gupta of CoinDCX

Bitcoin may range between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore by end of 2021, says Sumit Gupta of CoinDCX

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement