World At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year's Day: UNICEF Updated : January 05, 2021 09:53 AM IST UNICEF said that an estimated 371,504 babies were born around the world on New Year's Day. Fiji in the Pacific was projected to have welcomed 2021's first baby while the United States would welcome its last. The year 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of UNICEF.