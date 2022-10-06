    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand

    At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand

    At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt was underway.

    At least 31 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesperson said.
    Victims included both children and adults, police said in a statement, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer and a manhunt was underway.
    The prime minister has alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit, a government spokesperson said.
    AP reported that police Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu and following the shooting, the assailant took his own life.
    A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.
    Further details are awaited.
    (With Agency inputs)
    First Published:  IST
