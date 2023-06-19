At least 15 US CEOs to call on PM Modi, Defence Production Roadmap a priority for US and India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have meetings with CEO's on three out of four days during his state visit to the United States. He is likely to meet 15-20 CEO's over the course of three days, with the meetings taking place in the afternoons of June 20th, 21st, and 23rd.

Among the leading US industry CEO's likely to meet the PM are Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, Vivek Lall, CEO, General Atomics & Lawrence Culp, CEO of General Electric. CEO's of leading US companies in semiconductors, AI, telecom, defence and healthcare are likely to call on the Prime Minister.

"Defence industrial production roadmap would be one of the key outcomes which addresses co-development and co-production​. The Defence industrial roadmap would pave the way for closer supply line and production linkages between India and US", said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Additionally, India and the US will sign a government-to-government deal for the co-production of jet engines by General Electric and HAL, a deal for 31 Predator Drones from General Atomics and other agreements to enable smooth supply chain cooperation.

C Raja Mohan, Asia Society Policy Institute told CNBC TV18, "India emerging as a critical factor in Asian security is in US' interest, which is why they're willing to look at tech transfer. A strong, capable India which can deter Chinese adventurism is in US' interest. An India that can contribute to regional security is also in US' interest. A partnership with India in creating new supply chain order is also in the interest of US".

​Micron Tech is all set to announce an investment of over one billion dollars in semiconductor manufacturing in India. "There have been extensive, wide and deep discussions on Critical and Emerging technologies between India and the US. Tech partnership between India and the US is very rich and we are looking to make substantial progress on semi conductors and other critical technologies in the months and years to come," said Kwatra.

PM Modi's itinerary includes participating in Yoga Day events at UN Headquarters on June 21, followed by engagements in Washington DC, where he will participate in an event on skilling and capacity building and have a private meeting with President Biden. On June 22, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the white house, followed by an address to US Congress and a State Dinner.

A joint statement on the talks between India and US will also be issued.

Additionally, the PM will be hosted for lunch by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary Antony Blinken on June 23, before concluding the visit with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Reagan Center.