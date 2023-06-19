CNBC TV18
At least 15 US CEOs to call on PM Modi, Defence Production Roadmap a priority for US and India

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 19, 2023 9:00:59 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have meetings with CEO's on three out of four days during his state visit to the United States. He is likely to meet 15-20 CEO's over the course of three days, with the meetings taking place in the afternoons of June 20th, 21st, and 23rd.

Among the leading US industry CEO's likely to meet the PM are Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, Vivek Lall, CEO, General Atomics & Lawrence Culp, CEO of General Electric. CEO's of leading US companies in semiconductors, AI, telecom, defence and healthcare are likely to call on the Prime Minister.
"Defence industrial production roadmap would be one of the key outcomes which addresses co-development and co-production​. The Defence industrial roadmap would pave the way for closer supply line and production linkages between India and US", said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
