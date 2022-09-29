Astronaut performs yoga poses in space, Internet says 'brilliant'

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a viral video, a European space agency astronaut has seen striking yoga poses like the Garudasana in zero gravity.

An astronaut has left the Internet in awe after a viral video of her performing yoga poses in space went viral. In the video, a European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti can be seen doing yoga poses in zero gravity. Despite the weightlessness, she is acing asanas such as the ‘Garudasana’ or the ‘eagle yoga’ pose, following her teacher’s instructions.

The video was shared by Cosmic Kids, an organisation that promotes the benefits of yoga.

Cristoforetti can be seen wearing elastic bands in zero gravity. In the 15-second clip, she is balancing her body in Garudasana while she holds the posture in a criss-cross position.

The Internet was impressed with the astronaut’s performance and said that she has taken yoga practice to literally new heights.

One user wrote, “It will take some practice to do it on the Earth, and set it as this week’s goal.” Another user commented. “Ahh, my son has been asking about when we’d see this since the earlier videos! Brilliant!”

Yoga offers tremendous physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. It is good for both physical well-being and strengthening your mental health. Yoga takes practice and acing asanas takes core strength, agility, mobility and balance.