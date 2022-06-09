US ‘Protecting Our Kids’ by raising minimum age to buy assault rifles to 21

After the horrific mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the US House has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill to raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles to 21, bar the sale of large-capacity magazines, and institute new rules that dictate proper at-home gun storage.

The legislation, Protecting Our Kids Act, was passed in the house of representatives by a mostly party-line vote of 223-204, which saw five Republicans for the bill. Whereas two Democrats, Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader, opposed.

To curb the availability of ghost guns or firearms without serial numbers, another component called the Untraceable Firearms Act has been provided. These ghost guns are the ones that are more difficult for law enforcement officials to track.

The act would now head to the Senate, which is evenly split and not expected to take up the legislation as negotiators seek to craft a much narrower measure.

“Why? Why would someone be against raising the age so that teenagers do not have AK-47s?” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at an event. “Yes, they say mental health issues. Yes, we want to address mental health issues. Other countries have mental health issues. They don’t have a gun violence epidemic.”

US has lost at least 246 lives to mass shootings so far in 2022, which is a similar count to last year, according to a CNN report.

In one of the deadliest attacks this year, at least 10 people were shot dead, and three were injured in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in New York. Another incident which shocked the world was an attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were shot dead.

These prompted US President Joe Biden to call for an immediate end to arms possession by the common masses.

Traditionally, the Republican party has been hesitant to act on the gun culture in the US, stating it is a democratic right of the citizens to possess arms. The seemingly never-ending cycle of mass shootings in the United States has rarely stirred Congress to act.

The push came after a House committee heard wrenching testimony from recent shooting victims and family members, including from 11-year-old girl Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school.