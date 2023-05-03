Asia-Pacific projected to be the largest fintech market by 2030: Report

The report, Global Fintech 2023: Reimagining the Future of Finance, predicts that APAC will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent, surpassing North America's CAGR of 17 percent.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to overtake the United States as the world's largest financial technology (fintech) market by 2030, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and QED Investors.

The report, Global Fintech 2023: Reimagining the Future of Finance, predicts that APAC will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent, surpassing North America's CAGR of 17 percent.

The growth will be driven by Emerging APAC countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, which have a large population of underbanked individuals and a rising tech-savvy middle class. The region is also home to some of the largest fintech companies in the world.

The report notes that North America will remain a critical fintech market and innovation hub, with a projected revenue growth of fourfold to USD 520 billion by 2030, with the US accounting for a projected 32 percent of global fintech revenue growth.

The UK and European Union combined represent the world's third-largest financial institution market and are also expected to witness significant fintech growth over the next decade, primarily in the payments sector.

Latin American markets, led by Brazil and Mexico, which already have established fintech landscapes, are expected to show a revenue CAGR of 29 percent over the same period.

The report projects significant fintech growth in Africa as well, with a revenue CAGR of 32 percent until 2030. South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya.

The report stated that fintech revenues are projected to experience explosive growth in the next decade, with a sixfold increase from USD 245 billion to USD 1.5 trillion by 2030.

Additionally, the report predicts that the fintech sector will account for 7 percent of the USD 12.5 trillion in global financial services revenue by 2030, up from its current 2 percent share.

Banking fintechs are expected to make up almost 25 percent of all banking valuations worldwide by 2030.