Asia-Pacific projected to be the largest fintech market by 2030: Report

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to overtake the United States as the world's largest financial technology (fintech) market by 2030, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and QED Investors.

The report, Global Fintech 2023: Reimagining the Future of Finance, predicts that APAC will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent, surpassing North America's CAGR of 17 percent.