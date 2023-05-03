Asia-Pacific projected to be the largest fintech market by 2030: Report

2 Min(s) Read
The report, Global Fintech 2023: Reimagining the Future of Finance, predicts that APAC will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent, surpassing North America's CAGR of 17 percent.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to overtake the United States as the world's largest financial technology (fintech) market by 2030, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and QED Investors.
The growth will be driven by Emerging APAC countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, which have a large population of underbanked individuals and a rising tech-savvy middle class. The region is also home to some of the largest fintech companies in the world.