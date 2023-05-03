English
Asia-Pacific projected to be the largest fintech market by 2030: Report

The report, Global Fintech 2023: Reimagining the Future of Finance, predicts that APAC will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent, surpassing North America's CAGR of 17 percent.
The growth will be driven by Emerging APAC countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, which have a large population of underbanked individuals and a rising tech-savvy middle class. The region is also home to some of the largest fintech companies in the world.
