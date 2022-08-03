As nine foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet at Cambodia's Phnom Penh for the 55th time, diplomacy will be high on the cards with China and the US flexing their muscles over Tiwan

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) will also see discussions related to Myanmar, which has been excluded from the group after the military rule. This and the South China Sea dispute talks may divide the forum.

In a press conference, the Foreign ministry's secretary of state (Kingdom of Cambodia) Kung Phoak said, “A number of important topics concerning regional security, peace, global issues, and ASEAN's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery will be discussed”. He added that the dialogue partners should use this forum to address key challenges together in order to reduce tensions and achieve long term peace.

According to Joanne, the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP, which is enforced this year) and building of a resilient supply chain with strengthened connectivity will be under discussion. Other crucial issues include Timor Leste’s application to ASEAN, the application by Brazil and Bahrain for Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, and decision over the requests by several dialogue partners for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status with the bloc.

Meeting amidst the troubled times

This meeting happens under the shadow of the unending crisis in Myanmar, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US' Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan that has triggered outrage from China. These issues are in addition to the perennially unsolved disputes in the South China Sea.

“The divisions within ASEAN are getting stronger and the great power contestation around ASEAN is also getting sharper. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is just another manifestation of sharpening that great power contestation”, said Harsh V. Pant, Vice President -Studies and Foreign Policy at Observer Research Foundation.

Also Read | Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: Highlights from her speech

According to him, the assumption that ASEAN member states can continue to have reverse economic ties with China under the security umbrella of the US no longer exists.

The bloc is facing domestic challenges due to the sharpening differences in its member states. Pant added that several states are unhappy with Cambodia’s attempts to promote the Chinese agenda. When the last time Cambodia held the Chairmanship, the divisions over the South China Sea issues had become stark. Also, that was the first time ASEAN did not come up with a joint declaration because of the difference of opinion between the states.

Jaikhlong Basumatary, Assistant Professor at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University also emphasises the difference among ASEAN states. He mentioned, “One can witness differences among them, for instance, regime issues in Myanmar and Cambodia being branded as a “puppet” of China”.

He further added, “those who are party to imposing sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine War will not be very pleased with the presence of Russia in the meeting.”

Regarding the Myanmar issue, Lin believes that ASEAN will need to consider how to implement its Five-Point consensus with Myanmar after a year of effort with no results. According to Basumatary, the possibility of the military junta adopting and implementing it is doubtful.

On the Myanmar issue as well, Pant mentioned, that there are differences between Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, and others.

ASEAN’s test of time

“There are many that doubt the future of ASEAN and increasingly it is becoming evident,” said Pant. Given the instability in the region and how the Indo-Pacific region is becoming the centre of gravity for global geopolitical contestation, the bloc's role is critical. But at this critical juncture, ASEAN is at its weakest and divided with multiple challenges to overcome.

India, China and ASEAN

India’s withdrawal from RCEP was not well received by several ASEAN members and thus it has a critical task of engaging effectively with all the members of the bloc. According to Pant, if ASEAN remained divided, then India’s idea of ASEAN centrality becomes weak.

Lin said that the country will be interested in reiterating its intention to be granted a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by ASEAN. At the meeting, it is likely to underscore the importance of the Indo-Pacific, its support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), and how both sides may explore strategic cooperation (including maritime cooperation).

On the other hand, China will focus on expanding its clout by bulldozing its agenda. It will try to make sure that member countries backing its agenda continue to drive it. Following Pelosi’s visit, it will also reiterate One-China Policy by disapproving of US’ actions in key meetings.

On the agenda

The gathering between the delegates is crucial as it will lay the foundation for succeeding important regional meetings like the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum, which are among the most prominent Asia-Pacific security conclaves.

“Besides from the AMM on August 3, the foreign ministers will be holding more than a dozen meetings with their counterparts through the “Plus One” meetings with all 11 dialogue partners such as the US, China, Japan, India, Russia, and the UK (for the very first time) among others,” said, Joanne Lin, Lead Researcher, Political-Security Affairs at ASEAN Studies Centre of Yusof Ishak Institute.