A ProPublica investigation has claimed that the wealthiest Americans, including the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, had paid just 3.4 percent income tax between 2014 and 2018, even as their collective net worth rose by over $400 billion during the period. Given the current scenario and calls on raising taxes on the superrich in America, CNBC-TV18 takes a look at the countries where citizens pay the highest taxes. The ranking is according to Trading Economics. (Image: Shutterstock)