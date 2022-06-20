As Thailand legalises cannabis, patients hope to benefit from cheaper and easier supplies

Thailand last week became the first Asian country to legalise growing and consuming marijuana privately. Authorities said that this move would boost the country's agriculture by giving farmers a valuable new cash crop.

For Jiratti Kuttanam, Thailand's relaxation of cannabis restrictions meant one thing above all – a cheaper supply of the products she uses to manage the pain and sickness caused by her breast cancer treatments.

Jiratti, 42, said she and other patients would also feel the benefits closer to home.

It has been permitted to use medical marijuana in Thailand since 2018. But before the recent amendments in the law, she had to rely on expensive foreign imports. Some of the patients even sought help from illegal dealers.

Imported cannabis buds used to cost up to 700 baht ($20, $1 = 35.2300 baht) per gram, but prices have since halved, Jiratti said.

"I've been taking cannabis regularly so I don't have to feel pain," she said as she shredded and boiled marijuana leaves to make infused tea, filling her one-bedroom Bangkok apartment with its distinctive smell.

She was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer five years ago. Two years later she started using cannabis oil and other products to ease the pain, vomiting, fatigue and anxiety she suffered after chemotherapy.

A legal, local crop would mean a more reliable supply of those products – a good thing as long as patients know how to use them, she said.

"I think you need education. You need to study how to use it … the right way. It can be harmful. It can be dangerous as well, you know."

Thailand has not completely eased restrictions. New regulations took effect last week forbidding the smoking of cannabis in public and forbidding its sale to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

