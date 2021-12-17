As India looks to raise marriage age for women to 21, check where girls can wed at 12

Women in India will soon need to be at least 21 years old before they can marry. The Centre is looking to introduce amendments to raise the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21, after the proposal was passed by the Union Cabinet. Amendments to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and other changes to other personal law legislation, like the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and the Special Marriage Act, will be made to raise the minimum age of marriage.
But while India has a child marriage prevalence rate of 47 percent, according to data from Statista, it isn’t the only country where girls can legally get married at a young age.
Here are some of the countries where girls can marry even before they can legally drive, have alcohol or even vote.
Russia
Girls can marry at the age of 16 in the world’s largest country.
Zimbabwe
In the African nation of Zimbabwe, girls can get married when they turn 16.
United Kingdom
The island nation allows girls to marry at the age of 16 with parental permission.
Japan
In the East Asian nation, girls can be married off when they reach 16.
Germany
Though Germany may have some of the highest Human Development Index (HDI) metrics in the world, girls can still get married at age of 16 there.
China
While China only recently started allowing couples to have more than one child, it does allow 16-year-old girls to be married.
Canada
With parental or judicial consent, girls can get married at the age of 16 in Canada.
Brazil
The South American nation allows girls as young as 16 to be married off with appropriate permissions.
Afghanistan
The nation which recently came under the control of militant group Taliban once more allows girls to be married off at the age of 15.
Bolivia
In the mountainous country of Bolivia, girls can marry at the age of 14 with judicial and parental consent.
Uruguay
Girls in Uruguay can get married even before entering their teens; they can be married off at age 12.
United States
Each state has its own minimum age, but child marriage is legal in 44 out of the 50 states in the country, meaning that girls as young as 12 can get married in the States.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)