As Expo 2020 ends in a week, here's what happens to buildings and pavilions on site

The six-month-long Expo 2020 in Dubai will officially come to a close on March 31, after attracting nearly 17 million visitors from across the world. In its twilight, the focus has now shifted to the larger-than-life structures at the Expo, and what becomes of them once the event ends.

However, to understand what becomes of the buildings, monuments and installations at Expo 2020, it’s important to learn of the different types of buildings at the mega event.

Temporary Pavilions:

As the name suggests, temporary pavilions are those pavilions erected by countries that have leased them on an ad-hoc basis. The plan is to run these pavilions only until Expo 2020 is LIVE and then tear them down once curtains come down on March 31. The space vacated by these pavilions will then play host to multiple homes, offices and commercial buildings as Expo 2020 will transform into a real estate behemoth, District 2020. Several countries, most notably the United States, Russia and China have temporary pavilions at Expo 2020.

Temporary pavilions at Expo 2020 will be razed down to make way for homes and offices

Legacy Pavilions:

Legacy Pavilions are those pavilions whose lifetime will extend long after Expo 2020 ends next week. These pavilions could either belong to countries that have set them up permanently or to the Expo 2020 organizers themselves (the Mobility or Sustainability Pavilions, for example). Given the ‘legacy’ tag attached to these pavilions, their purpose is to always have a place on the Expo 2020 site even as a new satellite township begins taking form and shape around them.

The Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity pavilions are legacy pavilions and will remain long after Expo 2020 ends.

Countries whose pavilions are legacy pavilions include India, UAE and Saudi Arabia. While Luxembourg runs its pavilion as a legacy pavilion, the country is reportedly set to ‘donate’ its pavilion to the site of Expo 2020 once the event ends. Other pavilions like the Sustainability, Mobility or Opportunity Pavilions will also remain as legacy pavilions at the Expo, even as the local administration is in the process of assigning a role to these buildings in the future.

Legacy Structures:

These structures are buildings that do not serve as pavilions, but have been built to service commercial and utility needs at Expo 2020, even as some of them double up as local attractions. As their ‘legacy’ tag indicates, these buildings and structures, although not pavilions, will stay long after their neighbouring (temporary) pavilions are razed down to make way for new homes and offices.

Saudi Arabia's pavilion at the Dubai Expo is a legacy structure, and will stay permanently

For instance, Expo 2020 has the now-famous Al Wasl Dome in the centre, which is expected to stay as a legacy structure. Around the dome is the Expo’s Rove Hotel, which is also expected to continue serving hospitality needs at District 2020. Not far away is AR Rahman’s brand-new musical project in Dubai, the Firdaus Studio, which is also set to remain as a legacy structure. The local attraction, ‘Gardens In The Sky’ is another.

The Rove Hotel is a legacy structure at Expo 2020 and will service the hospitality needs of the site even after the event ends

District 2020:

The bigger picture at Expo 2020, is the real estate potential of the site. Located approximately 50 kilometres from Downtown Dubai, the expo site is set to transform into yet another real estate behemoth in the Emirate, the build-up to which one would imagine has been achieved by the event itself.

The Al Wasl Dome is another one of the Expo's legacy structures

However, to build something as ambitious, it goes without saying that some of the Expo’s structures will have to go down. “Nearly 80 percent of what the Expo has built will remain in legacy,” explains Anoosha Al Marzouqi, Director at the Opportunity Pavilion, “While District 2020 is the name of the Expo site, it will turn into a residential and commercial community called the ‘15-minute city’ eventually.”