As Delhi air turns toxic again, air purifiers come to rescue; choose from here

As the national capital's air quality remains extremely poor, blowing past both the lax standards of the Indian government and the much stricter guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, people are scrambling to find relief. As a result, people are increasingly turning to air purifiers and air filters to have breathable air within the confines of their homes.

Here are some air purifiers available in the market:

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier: A HEPA Air Purifier a bladeless fan in one, Dyson's air purifier removes 99.95 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns) including dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odors. The air purifier has an MRP of Rs 43,900 but is currently available for Rs 27,900 on Amazon.

KENT Aura Air Purifier: Kent's Aura air purifier is a EPA certified HEPA air filtration system that is effective in areas of up to 27 square meters. It is suited for bedrooms and medium living rooms. The air purifier is currently on a 53 percent discount on Amazon and is available for Rs 8,490.

Philips AC 1215/20: Philips AC 1215/20 is a true HEPA filter that can filter out 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, which are 800 times smaller than PM 2.5 particles. It can also filter out 99.99 percent pollen and house dust mites as well as 99.90 percent of bacteria and viruses. The air purifier is available for Rs 9,998, after a discount of Rs 1,997 on Amazon.

Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C): The South Korean brand's air purifier is a 3 stage filtration air purifier which has a pre-filter, a carbon filter and a HEPA filter. The filter removes 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants of up to PM0.1 size as well as 99.99 percent of virus & allergens. It's 30 mm thick HEPA filters also have a life of 8500 hours. The air filter is currently available on Amazon for Rs 11,990 after a 66 percent discount.

Mi Air Purifier 3: Fitted with a true HEPA filter, the Mi Air Purifier 3 is a smart air purifier that can connect with smart home devices. The filter has a filtration efficiency of 99.97 percent for particle size up to 0.3 microns. The device also has real time PM2.5 concentration display, temperature and humidity monitor, and Wi-Fi connection. Mi Air Purifier 3 is available for Rs 9,999 after a discount of 23 percent on Amazon.

Havells AP40: Fitted with a four stage filtration system that include HEPA, cold catalyst filter, pre-filter, and activated carbon filter, the Havells AP40 is suited for large rooms and areas. With a 755 square feet coverage, the Havells AP40 is available for Rs 12,990 at a 49 percent discount on Flipkart.