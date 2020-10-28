As Bill Gates turns 65, here are the entrepreneur's success mantras

Bill Gates is one of the most renowned and respected billionaires worldwide. From dropping out of Harvard University to co-founding Microsoft, Gates has followed an unconventional path to success. However, there is a reason why tech baron is loved by everyone. Along with developing Microsoft, the entrepreneur is popularly known for his intensive work and contribution to social issues. Through"The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation" the billionaire has donated most of his wealth in many social causes that support health, social and education developments. Gates has been instrumental in introducing measures to eradicate polio and aid to fight diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria globally. As the business magnate turns 65 today, October 28, here are his success mantras: 1.Early bird catches the worm Bill Gates’ first lesson on success revolves around starting as early as possible. Bill Gates was only 13 when he started working with computers. Paul Allen and Bill Gates at North Seattle's Lakeside School (Photo via Lakeside School)

As a teenager, Gates wrote his first programme on a teletype computer. His school recognised his talent for coding and contracted him to create a programme that would schedule students’ classes.

2. Pay attention to the people with whom you spend your time

In one his interviews advising young people who were heading back to school, Bill Gates had to say this, "Surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self."

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett

Gates also took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the subject. Speaking alongside Gates at Columbia University in 2017, Warren Buffett agreed with Gates and added," You will move in the direction of the people that you associate with. So it’s important to associate with people that are better than yourself."

3. Never underestimate the power of delegation

In the early days of Microsoft, Gates recalled, he did most of the code and edited other people's code too. But he knew his passion for programming wasn't sustainable if the company wanted to rise, so he decided to trust other people's coding skills and delegated his work.

Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates

As the company expanded, he had to delegate and work on his people management skills. Therefore, according to Gates, he brought in the talented Steve Ballmer, who "really liked people and management."

4. Think about your employees and work with them