Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: Deadly fight leaves nearly 100 soldiers dead

By Reuters

Mini At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani military were killed on Tuesday in the clashes, with both Yerevan and Baku blaming each other for the fighting which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday, a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the deadliest fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020.

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani military were killed on Tuesday in the clashes, with both Yerevan and Baku blaming each other for the fighting which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The clashes have raised fears of another major armed conflict in the former Soviet Union while Russia's military is tied up with the invasion of Ukraine.

A full-fledged conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan would risk dragging in powers such as Russia and Turkey and destabilise an important corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas just as confrontation over Ukraine disrupts energy supplies.

The Armenian defence ministry on Wednesday accused Azerbaijan, which is backed politically and militarily by Turkey, of firing artillery, mortar and small arms in a fresh attack.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense," it added, restating Armenia's position that Azerbaijan launched attacks on its sovereign territory.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia, which is in a military alliance with Moscow and home to a Russian military base, of firing mortars and artillery against its military units.

"Our positions are periodically being fired against at the moment," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said. "Our units are taking the necessary response measures."

Ukraine and Caucasus

Russia's war in Ukraine has undermined its status as a regional security guarantor, leaving room for Azerbaijan to make more claims, said Laurence Broers, associate fellow at the Russia and Eurasia Programme of Chatham House think tank.

Azerbaijan, which is politically and culturally linked to Turkey, made significant territorial gains in 2020, reclaiming land lost to ethnic Armenians in an earlier war over Nagorno-Karabakh 30 years before.

"Since February, we also have been seeing the collapse of Russia's reputation as a security patron and a provider of security in the region," Broers said. "That has created a window of opportunity for Azerbaijan, recalling that the outcome of the second war in 2020 left unfinished business."

The CSTO, a Russian-led military alliance of former Soviet states that includes Armenia but not Azerbaijan, met on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Turkey reiterated its support for its ally Azerbaijan, with Defence Minister Hulusi Akar quoted by his ministry as saying that Ankara "will continue to stand by it in its just causes".

"Responsibility for the provocation, clashes and losses lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said. "Any actions against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be resolutely prevented."