Archegos effect?: US regulators to revive group to monitor hedge fund risks, says Yellen Updated : April 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST The US Treasury Secretary stressed on the weaknesses in the financial system highlighted at the onset of COVID-19 last year during the market meltdown The Donald Trump administration had shuttered the Financial Stability Oversight Council's hedge fund working group Published : April 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST