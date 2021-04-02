  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Archegos effect?: US regulators to revive group to monitor hedge fund risks, says Yellen

Updated : April 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST

The US Treasury Secretary stressed on the weaknesses in the financial system highlighted at the onset of COVID-19 last year during the market meltdown
The Donald Trump administration had shuttered the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s hedge fund working group
Archegos effect?: US regulators to revive group to monitor hedge fund risks, says Yellen
Published : April 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Govt, RBI defer several key rules scheduled for implementation starting April 1

Govt, RBI defer several key rules scheduled for implementation starting April 1

This Bihar farmer is growing world's most expensive vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh a kg

This Bihar farmer is growing world's most expensive vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh a kg

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement